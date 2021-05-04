Armed man shot outside CIA headquarters in Virginia

A man was shot and wounded on Monday evening outside of CIA headquarters in McLean, Virginia, after he "emerged from his vehicle with a weapon," the FBI said in a statement.

At least one FBI agent opened fire on the unidentified suspect, the bureau said. The man was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

The FBI said the incident is now under investigation, adding, "The review process is thorough and objective, and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances."

