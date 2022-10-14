Armed man shot outside Cocoa apartment complex after pointing gun at officer & security guard

A man was critically injured in a shooting outside a Cocoa apartment complex Thursday afternoon the Cocoa Police Department said.

According to police, a security guard requested an officer respond to an apartment complex off Dixon Boulevard near Clearlake Road shortly after 3 p.m. to assist a tow-truck driver preparing to tow a vehicle.

See a map of the scene below:

Cocoa police chief Evander Collier said security asked for assistance after there had been confrontations with a resident in the past.

“Evidentially from what we’ve been told it must have a problem with the person who owns that vehicle. That’s why they wanted the officer to come by to assist while that vehicle is being towed” Collier said.

Investigators said while the tow truck driver was getting ready to tow the vehicle, a man came out of a nearby apartment armed with a gun.

Police said the man then pointed the gun at the officer and armed security officer before he was shot.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken by helicopter to Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne in critical condition.

Police said there were no other people injured in the shooting.

Nearby Cocoa High School delayed the release of students as a precaution while police investigated the shooting.

Police said the officer involved in the shooting is on paid administrative leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates.

