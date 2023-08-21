Armed man shot by state police after domestic incident and standoff in Town of Bath

A man was shot and wounded by state troopers Sunday night after reportedly barricading himself in a residence in the Town of Bath following a domestic incident and shooting at law enforcement personnel.

Troopers and representatives from other law enforcement agencies responded around 8 p.m. to a call of a domestic dispute between a man and a woman at 6664 Roosevelt Ave., according to New York State Police.

The female was able to flee from the residence unharmed, but the 51-year-old man, whose name has not been released, barricaded himself inside for several hours, state police said.

During that time, crisis negotiators responded to the scene and tried to talk the man into surrendering. The man fired several shots from inside the residence that did not strike anyone, police said. Around 1 a.m., he went into the back yard brandishing a shotgun, according to state police Troop E commander Maj. Brian J. Ratajczak.

The suspect refused commands to drop the weapon, but instead opened fire again, Ratajczak said. At that point, troopers returned fire and struck the man in the lower leg, he said.

The man was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where he is in stable condition and remains in state police custody, Ratajcak said. No other information will be released at this time, he said, because the investigation is continuing and charges are pending.

Ratajcak asked anyone who might have information related to the incident to contact state police at 585-398-4100.

New York State Police were assisted at the scene by the Steuben County Sheriff's Office, Bath Police Department, and multiple other emergency response agencies.

