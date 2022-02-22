Armed man surrenders after barricading in Denton apartment for over 4 hours, police say

A 39-year-old man who was armed held Denton police at bay for more than four hours before he surrendered early Tuesday without an incident, authorities said Tuesday.

Gabriel Temba had threatened to shoot anyone who entered his home once Denton police SWAT members arrived on the scene, police said in a news release.

But after negotiations, an unarmed Temba exited the apartment about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, and he was taken into custody, police said.

Temba was arrested on a warrant with a charge of assault/family violence/impeding breath because he was accused of strangling his wife.

The incident started just after 8:30 p.m. Monday, when Denton police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 1000 block of Dallas Drive.

Temba’s wife reported her husband was screaming at her, had strangled her and was making homicidal and suicidal statements, police said.

Police determined that he had multiple guns in the couple’s apartment.

His wife had escaped from their Denton apartment prior to the standoff and she was provided medical attention.