Armed man taken into custody at southeast Memphis Walmart

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say an armed man was taken into custody at a Walmart in southeast Memphis Saturday night.

Police responded to the Walmart on Winchester Road near Bill Morris Parkway at around 7:50 p.m.

Memphis Police say officers found a man armed with a rifle on the store’s property. He was reportedly taken into custody without incident.

Memphis Police say no shots were fired and no one was injured.

