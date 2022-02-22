Armed man takes at least one hostage at Amsterdam Apple store





An armed man took at least one person hostage Tuesday in an Apple store in the Dutch capital city of Amsterdam.

The Amsterdam police tweeted that there was a person with a gun in the Apple store, and law enforcement units were at the scene to get things under control.

"There is a person with a firearm in the store ... police forces are there with many units and specialist units at the scene to get the situation under control," Amsterdam Police tweeted. "We are restricting information about the situation in the Apple Store ... in order not to upset our investigation and efforts there."

Amsterdam police later confirmed that it was a hostage situation. The store itself is located in Amsterdam's central square area, Leidseplein, which is an upscale area, Reuters reported.

The square was cleared by police and residents were told to stay inside at all times.

Amsterdam saw an increase in targeted, armed robberies at mobile phone stores during 2021, which caused many to cut down on their phone stock. However, none of these robberies took place in the central part of Amsterdam, Reuters noted.

Gun violence is not unusual in the capital city; however, hostage situations are very rare. Reuters reported that the last hostage situation took place in 2015.