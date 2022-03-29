Armed man takes undisclosed amount of money from south Abilene bank

A man Tuesday morning robbed a south Abilene bank, taking an undisclosed amount of money, according to an Abilene Police Department news release.

Officers responded to the Chase Bank in the 3200 block of Rebecca Lane at about 9:30 a.m. after the suspect entered the bank, displayed a weapon, demanded money and fled the scene, the release said.

The description of a suspect vehicle was disclosed to local and area law enforcement agencies, the release said.

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety and members of APD's surveillance, apprehension and tactics team stopped a vehicle matching that description about an hour later in Merkel, the release said.

The vehicle's driver was brought back to Abilene for questioning by police, but no arrest has been made as of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, and the investigation continues, the release said.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Abilene bank on Rebecca Lane robbed Tuesday morning