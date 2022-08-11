An armed man tried to breach the FBI's Cincinnati office

A armed suspect on Thursday morning attempted to breach the FBI's Cincinnati office before driving away in his car, subsequently prompting an "interstate standoff," NBC News reports.

The man, who was also carrying an AR-15 style rifle, apparently fired a nail gun toward FBI personnel inside Cincinnati building around 9 a.m. ET, before fleeing north onto Interstate 71, writes NBC News, per the FBI.

A stretch of I-71 is now closed, CNN reports. Clinton County Emergency Management Agency advised those in the area to "remain indoors and keep your doors locked." The suspect is still armed, and said to be wearing a gray shirt and body armor.

Around approximately 12:30 p.m. ET, the agency also said the suspect is "contained," but has not been taken into custody.

The FBI building is no longer under threat, per Forbes.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more details become available.

