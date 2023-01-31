Armed man tries to rob Popeyes through drive-thru window, Tennessee video shows

A man pulled a gun on a Popeyes worker after he tried to open the register through the drive-thru window, Memphis police say.

In a video shared by police, the man can be seen pulling up to the drive-thru window in an early 2000s Honda sedan at 5:20 p.m. on Jan. 26.

Police say the man placed an order, pretending to be a customer, before pulling out a gun when he reached the window.

The surveillance video then shows the man trying to push buttons on the Popeyes register before speaking to the cashier inside.

“The (man) pulled out a gun and demanded that the cashier give him the money from the register,” the Memphis Police Department said in a Facebook post. “The cashier ran away, leaving the (man) in the drive-through window.”

The man can then be seen getting back into his car and driving away, according to the police video.

Police shared a description of the man and the vehicle, but no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

