Armed man in Westminster tried to grab a purse but got a face full of pepper spray

A would-be robber who tried to take a woman's purse at gunpoint Christmas morning in Westminster was pepper-sprayed instead, police said.

The woman was out for a walk near the intersection of Bushard Street and England Avenue when she was approached by a man on a bicycle, according to a statement from Westminster police.

"Instead of exchanging joyful Christmas wishes, the suspect produced a handgun," the statement read.

The woman did not want to hand over her purse and, instead, grabbed her pepper spray and used it on the suspect.

"Luckily, the suspect did not shoot the victim and instead fled the scene on his bicycle," the statement said.

The suspect fled before police arrived.

The man was described as slim, with a chiseled face, pointy nose and in his 30s. He was about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and wearing a black beanie, jacket with white lettering, black pants and jacket.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Westminster police at (714) 548-3767 or (714) 548-3773.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.