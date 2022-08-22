Armed men hold victim at gunpoint at fraternity house near NC State, police say

An armed robbery was reported Sunday night at a fraternity house near N.C. State University’s campus, according to campus police.

One victim was held at gunpoint at the Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity house at 3501 Avent Ferry Road in Raleigh as two suspects demanded they exit their car, police say.

The two suspects were unable to start the victim’s car and left with their cellphone.

Police say the suspects later stole a car on Gorman Street. No injuries were reported by university police.

A WolfAlert was sent out to students in the university area around 11:06 p.m. Sunday.

The victim described one suspect to police as a male with short dreaded hair, dark clothing, a blue surgical mask and about 20 years of age. The other male suspect was described as also wearing dark clothing, short dreaded hair and wearing a dark ski mask, police say. Both man are reportedly Black, but police released no other descriptive details.

University police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 919-515-3000.

