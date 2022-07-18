Armed men rob home in South Windsor; driver arrested

Jul. 18—SOUTH WINDSOR — A man was charged early Saturday morning in connection with a home invasion and armed robbery involving three other suspects on Woodland Drive.

Police say they responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle on Woodland Drive and found Omari K. Lewis, 23, of East Hartford, operating the vehicle.

Lewis told officers he dropped off some friends to see a resident at a nearby home. After making contact with residents at the home Lewis mentioned, it was determined that three men armed with a long gun and a pistol entered the residence, assaulted a male victim, and took a gold bracelet and a shotgun.

Police say the three men fled on foot, but a handgun, shotgun, and other items of evidence were found near the residence.

Lewis was charged with conspiracy to commit home invasion, first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, and third-degree conspiracy to commit assault.

He was released on $50,000 bond and is to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Aug. 3.

Police believe that the home invasion was a targeted incident and that no threat is presented to the general public at this time.

