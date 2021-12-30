Armed men robbed a CVS in Chapel Hill. Police are looking for 4 suspects

Three armed men robbed a CVS Pharmacy in Chapel Hill early Thursday morning and stole money before driving away, the Chapel Hill Police Department said.

Police are searching for four suspects, including a fourth man waiting outside the store in a car that drove away heading north on Fordham Boulevard.

Police received a report that the suspects entered the store about 5:30 a.m. and stole money at 1718 Fordham Blvd., located in the Rams Plaza shopping center.

No one was hurt during the robbery, police said in a news release.