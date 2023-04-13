Armed Merritt Island man shot dead by Brevard deputies after high-speed car chase

A Merritt Island man was killed in a deputy-involved shooting after leading Brevard County Sheriff's Office deputies on a pursuit late Wednesday, crashing on State Road 528 and firing on deputies.

“If you point a gun at one of my deputies, you just guaranteed yourself a trip to the morgue,” Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in a video posted to his Facebook page Thursday.

BCSO identified the Merritt Island man as Richard Ruiz, 36.

“This guy and his violent actions put the lives of countless innocent citizens and law enforcement in danger, and at the end of the day, he picked a fight with the wrong people," Ivey said. "He started the battle, and we freakin’ ended it.”

In a statement from the sheriff's department, spokesman Tod Goodyear said that deputies were called to Sunset Bay Apartments, 225 South Tropical Trail, Merritt Island, around 10 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a suspicious person who appeared to be trying to get into parked vehicles. As deputies approached the subject, who'd been spotted in a truck, the report says, deputies recognized him from previous calls and that "he was known to be in violation of an injunction for protection relating to a domestic violence incident." The deputies also were aware the victim of the domestic violence injunction resided at the same apartment complex.

After ignoring commands to stop, Ruiz fled, striking several parked vehicles, attempting to run down a deputy and driving away at a high rates of speed, the BCSO report says. He was observed a short time later in the area of I-95 and State Road 520. The suspect fled deputies there, driving northbound in the southbound lane until turning west on State Road 528.

When deputies disabled the vehicle with a PIT maneuver — used by patrol cars to push vehicles — and caused it to turn on its side and attempted to contact the suspect, the report said, he allegedly discharged a firearm toward the deputies, who returned fire. Ruiz was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The identities of the involved law enforcement personnel are not being released at this time. The deputies are on paid administrative leave pending outcome of the investigation by the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, with findings turned over to the Office of the State Attorney, 18th Judicial Circuit.

