Armed Michigan woman who 'wanted to talk' to Capitol Police about Jan. 6 riot arrested in D.C.

Capitol Police on Tuesday arrested a woman who went to the department's Washington, D.C., headquarters with multiple firearms because she "wanted to talk" to officers about last year's Capitol riot.

Kery Lynn McAttee, 58, told officers she drove from Michigan because she had information regarding the Jan. 6 riot she wanted to discuss, according to the Capitol Police. During a conversation outside of the department headquarters, officers noticed she appeared to have a gun in her 2001 Chevrolet Silverado.

McAttee, whose truck was in a "no parking" zone, confirmed she had weapons in the vehicle.

"At this time, there is no evidence the 58 year old suspect was coming here to do anything, except speak with our officers," the department said in a press release. "We cannot provide the details of that conversation because they are now part of an open investigation."

According to police, she had an unloaded .22 caliber rifle, an unloaded .50 caliber muzzle loader, a loaded .410 caliber shotgun and a pellet gun.

McAttee is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of unregistered ammunition, unlawful possession and/or transportation of a semi-automatic rifle, and unlawful possession of a firearm. She did not immediately respond to a phone call requesting comment from NBC News Wednesday.