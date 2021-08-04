Armed murder suspect posed no threat when killed by Forest Hill officer, warrant says

A Forest Hill police officer who shot and killed a murder suspect this summer has been arrested and faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the case, according to a Texas Rangers warrant.

Forest Hill Officer Logan Barr, 23, fired his shotgun twice at 32-year-old Michael Lee Ross Jr., 32, on the morning of June 9, killing the armed suspect.

But Texas Ranger Eisenhower Upshaw determined that Ross who held a knife posed no threat and was as far as 20 feet away from Forest Hill officers when he was found in a creek.

KXAS-TV reported Barr was arrested last week and later released a few hours later. Tarrant County court records showed that Barr had not been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a public servant as of Wednesday.

Forest Hill police officials could not be reached Wednesday morning for comment.

Forest Hill officers had responded to a stabbing call on the morning of June 9 in a Quik Trip parking lot at 6549 Wichita St.

When they arrived, officers found a woman identified as Kieona Hall with stab wounds. She was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

Ross who Forest Hill police identified as a suspect in the stabbing was found hiding in a creek just north of the Quik Trip.

Forest Hill police repeatedly ordered Ross to drop a knife he was holding, according to the warrant. An officer fired four beanbag rounds at Ross, but he refused to put down the knife.

At some point, Barr grabbed a shotgun and fired twice at Ross, according to the warrant.