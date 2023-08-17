Armed, off-duty Los Angeles County deputy killed by Fontana police officers

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials are investigating after Fontana Police officers fatally shot an armed off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy at a golf club on Tuesday.

Fontana police officers fatally shot an armed, off-duty Los Angeles County deputy at a golf club on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in at a home in the 16000 block of Colonial Drive. Police believe Alejandro Diaz, 45, fired gunshots at the home before leaving the scene with two handguns.

The off-duty deputy then went to the nearby Sierra Lakes Golf Club, police said.

Responding officers followed Diaz to the golf course at 16600 Clubhouse Drive and confronted the man, who was armed. Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero said that Diaz raised a gun toward officers and they fired at him, NBC4 reported.

Officers say they gave verbal commands before firing at Diaz. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Online video

Multiple news agencies have shared an online video believed to be the exchange between Diaz and Fontana police.

The online video, with the stamp @ppv_tahoe, shows several police officers approaching a man sitting on the ground next to a golf cart. With an outstretched left arm, the man repositions his body to reveal his right arm and hand.

The man recording the video said, “He’s got a…” as several officers shot at the man. After several expletives, one of the men behind the camera said “He grabbed a gun.”

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Specialized Investigations Division responded to Sierra Lakes Golf Club to investigate the shooting. It is standard protocol that the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department investigates deputy-involved shootings involving Fontana officers.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department statement

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department issued a statement on Wednesday morning.

"The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is deeply saddened to hear of the tragic shooting incident involving our off-duty deputy who passed away yesterday. We are in close communication with Fontana Police Department and the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department as they conduct their ongoing investigation. This incident is extremely difficult for the family, our personnel, and the officers involved.”

The president of the Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs, the agency's union, expressed his sadness in a statement sent to USA TODAY on Wednesday.

"This is an absolute tragedy for our deputy, his family, the first responders, civilians present and everyone impacted," Richard Pippen said. "(Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs) is not shy about urging any person facing mental health issues to reach out for professional help and in our support for growing mental health networks within our community."

The investigation is ongoing. No further details are available for release. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the sheriff’s specialized investigations division at 909-890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Off-duty Los Angeles County deputy fatally shot by Fontana police