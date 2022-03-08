Armed officer breaks into ex-girlfriend’s home, attacks two, Alabama cops say

An officer from the University of Alabama Police Department is facing a felony charge after breaking into a woman’s home and injuring two people.

Randy Ford Sumner, 48, arrived at the woman’s house around 1:38 a.m. on March 5, according to AL.com. He and the woman were romantically involved for about three years until one month before the incident, according to the news outlet.

Sumner was armed with a handgun when he arrived at the ex-girlfriend’s home in Tuscaloosa, according to the Associated Press.

After barging past the woman in the apartment, Sumner is accused of breaking down two more doors before locating a man in the home, the AP reported.

A fight broke out between Sumner and the other man, and both the man and woman suffered minor injuries, according to WIAT.

When the Tuscaloosa Police Department responded to the incident, officers found a .380 caliber pistol in Sumner’s front pants pocket, according to The Tuscaloosa News.

A spokesperson from the UAPD was unable to tell McClatchy News if the ex-girlfriend was a student at the university.

Sumner faces one count of first-degree domestic violence burglary, according to The Tuscaloosa News. He was freed from the Tuscaloosa County Jail on $30,000 bail.

Sumner is a patrol officer with the UAPD and has been placed on administrative leave, a spokesperson told McClatchy News.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or or text “START” to 88788.

Couple’s throats slashed while biking home in ‘most vicious’ incident, Florida cops say

Georgia football star shot multiple times while working out in a park, police say

Speeding driver hits and kills man waiting for his car to be towed, Georgia cops say

Paper bag found along busy Tennessee road held a dead baby, Memphis police say