Armed officers in student lot led to ABQ school lockdown

Aug. 18—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Students and faculty at Rio Grande High School were ordered to shelter-in-place Wednesday afternoon after two men were seen with guns in the parking lot.

It turned out that the two men were U.S. Marshals who used the student lot to switch equipment from one vehicle to another, officials said.

Monica Armenta, an Albuquerque Public Schools spokeswoman, said she did not know which agency the officers were with or any other details about the incident.

Dispatch records show the men were with the U.S. Marshals Service and at least one was seen with an AR-15 rifle before they departed in a Dodge Caravan.

"Even though this turned out to be a false alarm, we are grateful to the individual who came forward to alert security of a possible problem," Rio Grande High Principal Antoinette Valenzuela said in a statement.

The false alarm comes on the heels of a shooting at Washington Middle School that left one 13-year-old dead and another charged with murder.

On Friday, according to authorities, Juan Saucedo Jr. shot Bennie Hargrove multiple times during lunch break, killing him.

On Wednesday Valenzuela called school safety a "community responsibility" and encouraged students, staff, and neighbors to alert APS when they learn of potential threats to our school.

"We take every possible threat seriously and work closely with APS Police and other law enforcement to keep our campus safe," she said. "We all have a role to play in ensuring our school remains a safe place for learning. Remember: If you see something, say something. I appreciate your cooperation."