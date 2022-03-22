Armed passenger brings Greyhound bus to halt on I-85, Georgia cops say. What we know

Eric Gay/AP
Tanasia Kenney
·1 min read

A passenger on a Greyhound bus reportedly armed with a handgun is behind an hours-long standoff that has halted traffic on a busy Georgia interstate, authorities said.

SWAT teams remain on the scene after surrounding the bus early Tuesday, March 22, amid reports of a gunman on board, multiple news outlets report, citing the Gwinnet County Police Department. The bus came to a stop on the Interstate 85 north ramp to Indian trail in Norcross, about 22 miles northeast of Atlanta, authorities said.

Police have not identified the alleged gunman but said he began “behaving erratically” when the bus stopped, according to WSB-TV.

The bus driver and around 40 passengers were safely evacuated, a Gwinnett County police spokesperson confirmed to McClatchy News. No injuries have been reported.

Officials said the bus was headed to New York City from Atlanta.

McClatchy News reached out to Greyhound on March 22 and is awaiting a response.

Traffic lanes on I-85 remain blocked in both directions as of Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

