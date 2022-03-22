Armed passenger brings Greyhound bus to halt on I-85, Georgia cops say. What we know

A passenger on a Greyhound bus reportedly armed with a handgun is behind an hours-long standoff that has halted traffic on a busy Georgia interstate, authorities said.

SWAT teams remain on the scene after surrounding the bus early Tuesday, March 22, amid reports of a gunman on board, multiple news outlets report, citing the Gwinnet County Police Department. The bus came to a stop on the Interstate 85 north ramp to Indian trail in Norcross, about 22 miles northeast of Atlanta, authorities said.

Police have not identified the alleged gunman but said he began “behaving erratically” when the bus stopped, according to WSB-TV.

I-85 north and south are shut down at Indian Trail due to an incident on the ramp. If traveling north, divert at Jimmy Carter, if traveling south divert at Beaver Ruin. Avoid the area and expect delays.#GwinnettPD #Police #Traffic pic.twitter.com/pjlwadjP3C — Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) March 22, 2022

The bus driver and around 40 passengers were safely evacuated, a Gwinnett County police spokesperson confirmed to McClatchy News. No injuries have been reported.

Officials said the bus was headed to New York City from Atlanta.

McClatchy News reached out to Greyhound on March 22 and is awaiting a response.

Traffic lanes on I-85 remain blocked in both directions as of Tuesday afternoon.

RED ALERT due to Police Activity on I-85/nb/sb at Indian Trail Rd. (exit 101). All lanes are shut down. Avoid. Use Buford Hwy in and out of Norcross. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/k6gF9Xkaka — WSB Radio (@wsbradio) March 22, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated.