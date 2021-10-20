Armed peeping Tom hops on bicycle and opens fire when confronted, Colorado cops say

A man caught peeping in a home’s window opened fire while fleeing on a bicycle after being confronted, Colorado police said.

Someone spotted the man peering through the window from a tree at 8:31 p.m. Monday, Fort Collins police said in a news release.

When a group of people confronted him, the peeper escaped on a darker blue bicycle, police said. The man fired several shots at the group while fleeing.

No one was injured, police said.

Police describe the peeper as a man age 18 to 24 with a mustache and medium to heavy build. He was dressed all in black with a white bandanna.

“Window peeping is a crime that routinely escalates into more dangerous offenses, and that is evident in this case with the suspect’s disregard for human life,” Assistant Chief Tim Doran said in the release.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident call detective David Guy at 970-416-2026.

