Armed person dies in Fawn after interaction with state police

Oct. 31—An armed person died Monday morning in Fawn after an interaction with state police, according to troopers.

What police deemed an "officer involved shooting" was reported on Shamrock Lane, where troopers said they encountered an armed person after responding to an incident there.

Police said the armed person didn't obey commands from troopers.

Troopers were dispatched to the home in the 300 block of Shamrock Lane at 5:19 a.m., according to an Allegheny County 911 supervisor.

In a brief news release, police did not say how the person died. Troopers said the incident was isolated and that there is no threat to public safety.

