Man, 28, arrested after pregnant woman stabbed

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was stabbed in a south Wales valleys village.

Police were called to Moy Road in Aberfan, Merthyr Tydfil, just before 09:10 GMT after the 29-year-old woman was attacked.

Nearby schools were locked down while officers hunted for the suspect.

Eyewitnesses said the victim was pregnant.

On Tuesday afternoon South Wales Police said the 28-year-old suspect was being held in police custody.

Ch Insp Rob Miles said the incident was a "targeted attack" and that the victim was known to the suspect.

He said the woman remained in hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

About 10 armed police officers were present in Wyndham Street in Troedyrhiw - about 1.6 miles (2.4km) from Moy Road - before the man's arrest.

Kaylee Organ, who lives on Wyndham Street, told the BBC she saw a man in handcuffs wearing a blue hooded jacket with its hood up being led away by officers on Tuesday afternoon.

"The police didn't say anything. They took him and left," she said.

She added there were a lot of armed officers "with big guns on them" and "loads of police cars".

"I thought [at first] maybe they were just looking out for the children walking home from school," she said.

Earlier on Tuesday the force said the woman was taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said doctors had provided critical care at the scene before one person was taken to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

Neighbour Katie Roberts said she had seen the attack.

"I heard the screams, I thought it was kids playing at first then I looked out of the window," she said.

"She was really brave to be honest. I hope that her and her baby are okay."

She said she did not know the woman, who had moved to the area recently.

Lynne Terrett, from Merthyr Tydfil, said her daughter, Kira was walking her dog near her home in Aberfan when she had witnessed the incident.

She said Kira looked around after she heard the sound of the woman running towards her.

"[The woman] fell," she said.

"My daughter screamed, and people came out from everywhere."

She said the man who had stabbed the woman then fled the scene and her daughter was "very shook up".

Marilyn Morris, who lives on Moy Road, said she had heard helicopters.

"My daughter rang me and said 'Mam you ok?' because someone has been stabbed on Moy Road," she said.

"I’ve lived here for 50 years and not known anything like this... It’s a shame I just hope they’re ok.”

Merthyr Tydfil council said on Tuesday morning that a number of "schools and childcare settings were in a precautionary lockdown, in response to an ongoing incident".

Afon Taf High School in Troedyrhiw said on social media that "no-one was permitted to enter or leave the site" due to the police incident.

Trinity Childcare and Family Centre, which is in Aberfan, said it was "in lockdown as a precaution due to an incident within the community. All staff and children are safe".

The Wellbeing community centre said it was closed until further notice.

Map shoes location of incident in Aberfan; position of Moy Road and Coronation Place; the police cordon; and location of Aberfan on map of Wales

But parents and children were seen leaving Ynysowen School on Tuesday afternoon, which is about half a mile (0.8 km) from the scene of the stabbing.

Meanwhile Greenfield School in nearby Pentrebach posted to X, formerly Twitter, to say it was "resuming normal procedures" on Tuesday afternoon.

It added it would be postponing its Christmas fayre until Wednesday evening.

Ch Insp Miles said the lockdown was precautionary and all schools would open as normal on Wednesday.

Merthyr Tydfil politicians Dawn Bowden and Gerald Jones said they had spoken to police about the "serious incident" and were awaiting more information.

Merthyr MP Mr Jones said part of the area affected by the lockdown was the memorial garden of the Aberfan disaster.

In October 1966 a colliery spoil tip engulfed Pantglas Primary School and a number of houses in Moy Road, Aberfan, focusing worldwide attention on the village. The disaster killed 144 people, including 116 children.

“Aberfan is a really close knit community so I know people will be in shock and real concerned as to what is developing," he said.

"But people need to stay indoors, avoid the area and let the police do what they are there to do."

First Minister Mark Drakeford said during First Minister's Questions in the Senedd that events in Aberfan were still unfolding.

"I think for the moment our thoughts are with people caught up in them," he said.

Welsh Conservative group leader Andrew RT Davies said that "everyone's thoughts are with that community and those involved in trying to restore the situation".