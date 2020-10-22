Armed police kick, shoot man in Lagos street

The video - apparently recorded from a high window overlooking the scene - showed the man was kicked as he lay on the ground and one officer firing into his back and dragging his limp body down the street.

Lagos and several Nigerian states were under curfews as unrest rooted in anti-police protests broke out again following a day of violence, including the shooting of civilians by security forces.

Rights group Amnesty International said the Nigerian army and police killed at least 12 peaceful protesters at two locations in Lagos - Lekki and Alausa - on Tuesday (October 20).

Video Transcript

[GUN SHOTS]

- Fuck. Shis, shis, shis.

[GUN SHOT]

Fuck.

[GUN SHOTS]

Fuck. Shis, shis, shis. Fuck.

[GUN SHOTS]