‘I was an armed police officer – I’d never encourage someone to join the police today’

Harry Tangye
·7 min read
12
The suspect was standing on the crest of the hill, armed with a handgun, waiting. He had fled after a carjacking on the A38 near Exeter.

“You can get out now,” the hijacker had told the driver, making his meaning clear by pointing a gun right at him.

The incident was reported and I was dispatched with a colleague to track the suspect down and bring him in. As an armed response sergeant with Devon & Cornwall Police, I was trained to know what to do in these and a thousand other situations.

A police helicopter had located the suspect after the hijacked car had been abandoned on a nearby dual carriageway. Our job was to reach him on foot.

We scrambled up the steep hillside through a farmer’s field, brambles tearing at our uniforms. And there he was at the top, a lone figure with who knew what on his mind. One question ran through mine: “Is he planning on suicide by cop?” That is, was he about to raise his weapon, knowing I would shoot him if he did?

Despite carrying a gun, I was never really afraid of being shot myself. The only fear my colleagues and I had was being made the subject of an investigation for something that happened on the job – because if you fire a gun as an authorised firearms officer (AFO), you’re treated like anyone else firing a gun, that is, with deep suspicion.

For one serving armed officer with the Metropolitan Police, identified only as NX121, this fear has now been realised, after he appeared at Westminster magistrates’ court and the Old Bailey last week, charged with murdering Chris Kaba in south London on September 5 last year.

The case has triggered a wave of dejection among police across the country, but especially in the Met. Up to 300 Met officers initially responded by stepping back from firearms duties and the Army was temporarily put on standby to support London’s police force. There is an ongoing shortfall in the number of AFOs in the Met.

Put yourself in these officers’ shoes: would you want to continue carrying a firearm at work if you knew you stood a chance of being charged with murder? If, for the same money, you could do a different job in policing without having to carry this risk? I retired in 2020, but if I was still serving I would be giving up my firearm in the current climate, too.

Back on that hillside, about 10 years ago, I was lucky. Events could have taken a very different turn. I could hear the blades of the helicopter whirring above us. I knew every move I made was recorded on camera. I had my rifle poised, the red dot dancing around on the suspect’s chest.

My colleague was doing the negotiating, which is what you’re trained to do in these scenarios: always negotiate first if you can. Using your gun is a last resort, for when you have no other choice. If the suspect raised his gun past a certain point – if he pointed it at me – I knew I would have to shoot him. It could hardly have been more tense.

Thankfully, I was saved from having to fire. Instead, the suspect chose to throw down his weapon and we were able to arrest him.

But each time an AFO attends a scene, they face an uncomfortable truth: if I get this wrong I could be jailed. In my 30-year career I never once met an officer who wanted to “bag” a scalp; no-one who hoped for the chance to use their gun to bring down a criminal. Most of us weren’t even keen on firearms at all. If you were a weapons enthusiast, you would be viewed with great suspicion by your force and probably removed.

This is as it should be. The bar to entry for becoming an AFO is rightly high. I was about 28 when I applied to become one. I undertook a six-week course back then, which has since been extended to 14 weeks of laborious training. The process is so rigorous and demanding that many of those who start the training drop out before the end.

It wasn’t just a question of learning to shoot. That was barely the start of it. You had to learn to do so when faced with multiple targets, with different exposure times, when under extreme time pressure. We were given endless practice scenarios, role-playing a range of situations in empty buildings, with instructors acting as the suspect and sometimes with actors hired to play parts as well. We learned how to search buildings that harboured an armed suspect. Victorian blocks, new-builds, and everything in between.

The training doesn’t stop once you start on the job. You continue to do four days’ intensive training every six weeks, throughout your career. It’s highly stressful, but it means that when you attend a real incident, you already know how to react and your head is clear, even when making split second decisions in the most extreme situations.

You never know when to expect in these situations. As an AFO, you can be doing a routine road traffic collision one minute, then pursuing a suspect wanted for a £50,000 burglary the next, as I once did. When I tried to pull him over, he failed to stop, so I entered into a pursuit. I knew at that point I was relying on him to keep me out of court. If the pursuit ended without incident then it would be “tea and medals” – as we like to say when a job goes well. However, if any pursuit car spirals off the road and hits innocent pedestrians then I would very likely be treated as a suspect for dangerous driving.

When he left his car and ran, I continued the chase on foot. It was only after I caught him that I returned to the car and, to my horror, discovered a baby inside. If the baby had died in the car, I would have been lucky to ever see daylight again.

AFOs shouldn’t have to do their jobs in fear of being jailed, or in fear of their careers, their lives, being ruined. But they know that if they find themselves under investigation they will be treated as second class citizens. Many have taken their own lives while awaiting the outcome of an inquiry into their conduct.

We need more moral courage from police leaders. It’s right that the judicial process continues in the Kaba case; but in general the way AFOs are treated after discharging their weapons needs to change.

Like the vast majority of AFOs, I never had to fire my gun while serving. But unless there’s good reason to view them suspiciously, those who do so should be treated as witnesses, not suspects. Not as an immediate threat to the public. They should also be better supported, instead of treated as an embarrassment to their force.

If you believe the headlines, every other cop is bent. The truth is most care passionately about doing the right thing. But they’re increasingly badly managed by politicised police chiefs trying to cover their backs. For the last few years, there’s been talk among rank and file officers of the Independent Office for Police Conduct and the Crown Prosecution Service wanting a head on a spike. Police have the impression that the watchdog and prosecutors are keen to prove how well they’re doing at rooting out bad apples within our forces.

This has been detrimental to morale. What we’re seeing now is a crisis. Some armed officers don’t feel safe carrying a firearm any more, and I can’t say I blame them.

I’ve always told anyone who asks me whether they should join the police, “yes, absolutely”. But in light of how serving officers are viewed and treated, I’m afraid I could no longer say that today.

Sgt Harry Tangye served with Devon & Cornwall Police from 1990 to 2020 and is the author of Firearms and Fatals: An Autobiography of 30 Years Front Line Policing Exposed

