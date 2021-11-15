Armed prowler puts Shadow Hills neighborhood on edge
Police believe that this armed man lives or is hiding in the hills around the area, and that he's responsible for as many as 10 recent break ins.
A former El Dorado County teacher is set to appear in court after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography and child abuse charges. His entire case began after a video sent by mistake. Ryan Michael Pullen, who was a Union Mine High School drama teacher in the El Dorado area near Diamond Springs, is scheduled for sentencing in relation to his charges, according to the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office. The district attorney's office said his offense came to light when Pullen inadvertently sent a 7-minute homemade video of multiple female students undressing and changing into costume to fellow high school employees. He was attempted to upload video to a Google Drive after the high school's assistant principal requested event content to add to a promotional video for incoming 8th-graders.
A woman has been arrested after punching a Southwest Airlines employee in the head during boarding for a flight out of a Dallas airport, police said. Arielle Jean Jackson, 32, was arrested Saturday afternoon at Love Field, Dallas police said. The incident happened during the boarding process for a flight from Dallas to New York's La Guardia Airport, Southwest Airlines spokesman Chris Mainz said.
Bill Pugliano/GettyA dramatic SWAT standoff at a Utah home has uncovered a horrific kidnapping ordeal that police say saw a woman held captive for weeks while she was tortured in increasingly deranged ways. The woman’s alleged captor, identified by authorities in West Valley City as 50-year-old Garman Shaun Cunningham, is now behind bars and facing a slew of charges. Police learned of his alleged house of horrors after responding to a domestic violence call at his home late Friday; they were rep
Rev. Al Sharpton said he plans to continue provide courtroom support to the family of Ahmaud Arbery, the young Black man who was killed while […]
A man died days after an explosion in Oxnard last month caused by an illegal "butane honey oil" operation. A second man remains critically injured.
Jamie Moore, the mother of JaShyah Moore who disappeared for nearly a month, was arrested and charged with two counts […] The post Mother of missing N.J. teen arrested for child endangerment after daughter found safe appeared first on TheGrio.
Hunter Larkin was appointed to fill the seat in August 2020 after the abrupt resignation of former Goddard mayor Jamey Blubaugh.
When a future groom went to his front door expecting the delivery of a custom-made engagement ring, he was met instead by an assassin.
Judge Bruce Schroeder has come under a microscope for his outbursts and unorthodox behavior during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.
The man was never caught after he stole $215,000 from the Society National Bank, where he worked as a bank teller in 1969, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
One of the three men charged in Ahmaud Arbery's death changed his description of what happened that day, an investigator told jurors Friday.
Eureka High School graduate Ben Zobrist took leave in 2019 in an effort to resolve his marital woes. He lost $8 million in income, the lawsuit says.
The operation by the Lubbock Police Department's special operations unit targeted four massage parlors.
He was discovered missing about 3 a.m. Saturday and is still at large.
An autopsy report reveals gruesome details in the stabbing death of an Atlanta woman and her dog in Piedmont Park in July.
Neighbors in Sacramento’s Tahoe Park community are still in shock over a child abduction that unfolded on the 3900 block of 63rd street Friday night. See more in the video above.
“A lot of people look at me and they say, ‘How did you end up homeless?’ ”
Kyle Rittenhouse walked the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, a rifle slung around his chest and shoulder. After a roughly two-week trial, a jury will soon deliberate whether Rittenhouse is guilty of charges, including murder, that could send him to prison for life. Or did Rittenhouse — the only person in a well-armed crowd to shoot anyone — provoke people with his weapon, instigating the bloodshed, as prosecutors argue?
Staffing shortages in Seattle, due in part to the city’s vaccine mandate for emergency workers, resulted in a 13-year-old boy watching his father die after he suffered a medical emergency.
Southwest Airlines called it an “unacceptable incident.”