Armed robber and armed victim both injured in St. Paul gunfight, police say

A man with a permit to carry a gun was shot and wounded after he shot a suspect who was robbing him at gunpoint Tuesday in St. Paul, according to charges.

Officers were dispatched to Atwater Street near Farrington Street on the North End at 3:37 a.m. with callers reporting hearing 30 to 50 gunshots. They found a 22-year-old with a gunshot wound to his side. He told police he’d shot someone, and his gun was in his pocket. Paramedics took him to the hospital.

The man told police a woman had contacted him, asking if he wanted to “hook up” and sent him an address off Rice Street. He believed their plan was to have sex.

After he picked her up, she told him to make a series of turns. He saw a vehicle approach from behind at a high rate of speed and it suddenly rear ended him. He thought about driving off “because the incident seemed weird as (the woman) had directed him to a ‘sketchy’ street, but he stayed put because he didn’t want to be part of a hit and run,” according to a criminal complaint filed against a suspect Wednesday.

The woman immediately got out of his vehicle, saying she was going to check for damage. The 22-year-old said he saw two men approaching his Chevrolet HHR and they were carrying handguns with extended magazines, so he grabbed his firearm and placed it in his shorts.

One of the men stuck his handgun in the 22-year-old’s abdomen and said, “Run your pockets.” He turned around and walked away with his hands in the air; he feared they’d find his gun if they searched him. The suspect put his gun in the man’s lower back and told him again, “Run your pockets.”

The 22-year-old said he turned around and fired seven or eight times at the man who’d held the gun on him, and the man fired back. He thought the man’s gun sounded fully automatic.

The wounded suspect yelled, “Shoot him!,” and the other suspect shot the 22-year-old in the side. He ran two blocks and, when he thought the shooters had left, emerged from a hiding spot and knocked on multiple doors asking for help.

He got no answer and made his way back to where the incident occurred. He saw his vehicle had been stolen and the robbers were gone. A squad arrived and he ran to it for help.

Suspect found at hospital

The 22-year-old said he thought the woman he picked up knew about the robbery, and her boyfriend’s name is Kyrees Darius Johnson.

The woman had driven Johnson, 22, to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the complaint against Johnson. Officers saw her at the hospital with Johnson’s family, but she left before police could talk to her.

The Ramsey County attorney’s office charged Johnson on Wednesday with aiding and abetting first-degree robbery, first-degree carjacking and dangerous weapons-drive by shooting. He remained hospitalized Wednesday, and an attorney wasn’t listed for him in the court file.

Police hadn’t presented cases for charging consideration against other suspects as of early Wednesday afternoon; the investigation remains active and ongoing.

