Armed robber fired weapon into ceiling, then took cash from Fort Worth store, police say

An armed man fired his weapon into a ceiling and then robbed a Family Dollar store Sunday afternoon before fleeing the business, Fort Worth police said.

Paramedics responded to the scene to treat one person reporting an anxiety episode.

No other injuries were reported in the holdup.

The robbery occurred just before 5 p.m. Sunday at the Family Dollar store, 4025 Hemphill St.

A man entered the store, announced a robbery, brandished a handgun and fired once into the ceiling, Fort Worth police said.

The suspect then grabbed an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene in a vehicle.

Robbery detectives were notified.

No one has been arrested in the case.