Armed robber fires shot in Rolex robbery near Rockefeller Center

A shot was fired during a gunpoint robbery steps from Rockefeller Center on Monday, police said.

The armed robber approached the blinged-out victim outside a Starbucks on W. 48th St. and Rockefeller Plaza around 6:30 p.m., according to cops.

When the crook tried to snatch a Rolex watch right off the man’s wrist, the victim fought back.

During the struggle, the robber fired off a shot that did not hit anyone, police said.

He was able to make off with the watch and fled westbound on W. 48th St. on foot, they added.

The shooter was last seen wearing a red jacket with a fur collar and blue jeans, sources said.

Police were still looking for him Monday evening.