Armed robber hits credit union after fake hotel shooting call in Butler Twp.

Dec. 30—An armed robber struck a Day Air Credit Union branch Wednesday afternoon in Butler Twp. after a fake shooting report at a hotel "to draw crews away from the bank."

The robbery was reported around 1 p.m. at the credit union at 3434 York Commons Blvd.

Minutes earlier, Butler Twp. police were called to the Drury Inn on Miller Lane on a report of a possible shooting.

"Due to the severity of both calls, crews from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Huber Heights and Riverside (police) all responded to assist," Butler Twp. Police Chief John Porter stated in a release. "It was immediately determined that the shooting call was a ruse to draw crews away from the bank."

The robbery suspect showed a dark colored semi-automatic handgun and demanded money from the clerks. He was last seen headed south through the parking lot behind the credit union. A K-9 track was not able to find the suspect.

The suspect is described as a man with a medium build who stands between 5 feet 8 and 5 feet, 10 inches who was wearing dark clothing, including an older Walmart-style vest, light blue ski cap, glasses, gray knit gloves and blue and white athletic-style shoes, Butler Twp. police said.

Anyone with information is asked to email police@butlertownship.com or to call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).