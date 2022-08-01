Armed robber pistol-whips Asian senior, 69, to steal Rolex watch in Daly City

A 69-year-old Asian senior was reportedly pistol-whipped and robbed of his high-end watch in Daly City, California, last week.

The incident, which was captured by a home security camera, occurred in the 1300 block of Skyline Drive at around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to Bay City News.

In the video of the incident, the victim can be seen struggling with the suspect as the latter demands his watch, which was later reported to be a Rolex.

The suspect, who was wearing a hoodie, can also be seen pistol-whipping and threatening to shoot the victim.

Just sent to me, a @ring camera captures a robbery on Skyline Dr in #DalyCity a high end watch was stolen and the victim was struck repeatedly with a handgun @DalyCityPD is currently investigating the robbery. The victim suffered minor injuries More detail are pending. #GothamSF pic.twitter.com/TE6OxWUNgi — Stanley Roberts (@StanleyRoberts) July 29, 2022

In the end, the suspect managed to take the victim’s watch. He fled in a red getaway vehicle with tinted windows, police said.

The victim reportedly suffered minor injuries from the incident but received treatment on the scene.

In a statement on Friday, Mayor Rod Daus-Magbual said Daly City has "zero tolerance for anti-Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) attacks of any kind." He also vowed to work “closely with our city's management and Police Department to ensure a thorough investigation” into the incident.

As of Friday, the suspect is still at large. Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call Detective Robert McCarthy at (650) 991-8174.

Featured Image via @StanleyRoberts

