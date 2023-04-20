Armed robber posing as delivery person has home invasion attempt repelled in Connecticut

Reuters

At Toyota Motor Corp's sprawling factory here, just 16 miles (26 km) from the Alamo, a new gasoline-fueled Tundra pickup truck or hybrid Sequoia SUV rolls off the assembly line every 60 seconds. Less than two hours to the north in Austin, the Tesla Inc Gigafactory is also straining to meet demand. The two Texas factories represent what is at stake as U.S. President Joe Biden's administration drives to lock in tougher vehicle emissions standards designed to push electric vehicles to 67% of the U.S. new car and truck market by 2032, from about 7% currently.