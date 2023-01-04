Armed robber recognized by employee after mask falls off, Gastonia police say

A 25-year-old woman was identified while robbing a Gastonia convenience store after her facemask fell off, police said.

A clerk told the police that a woman carrying a handgun and wearing a black face mask went into the Omni Mart on South York Road in October.

The suspect demanded cash from the clerk and pistol-whipped them.

During the assault, the suspect’s facemask fell off.

That was when the clerk recognized her as someone who used to work at the convenience store.

The suspect, Natasha Otero, ran out of the store leaving the face mask and handgun behind, the clerk told the police.

Otero was located on Dec. 27 after allegedly shoplifting at a local shoe store where she was arrested.

She was charged with armed robbery in the crime at the Omni Mart.

