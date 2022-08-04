Armed robber steals $20K from check-cashing business in north Charlotte, police say
An armed suspect got away with $20,000 after robbing the PLS Check Cashers at North Tryon Street and West Sugar Creek Road Tuesday night, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.
Six people, including employees and customers, were inside at about 9:30 p.m. when the robbery happened in north Charlotte.
Charlotte resident Mikhal Ochoa said he has visited the PLS location a few times and hopes the armed robber is captured.
“There should be cameras in there,” he said.
Police learned that someone was hurt, but paramedics didn’t treat anyone for injuries.
A spokesperson for PLS said the company is cooperating with the police.
No arrests have been made.
