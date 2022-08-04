Armed robber steals $20K from check-cashing business in north Charlotte, police say

An armed suspect got away with $20,000 after robbing the PLS Check Cashers at North Tryon Street and West Sugar Creek Road Tuesday night, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

ALSO READ: 11-year-old girl shot at north Charlotte shopping center, police say

Six people, including employees and customers, were inside at about 9:30 p.m. when the robbery happened in north Charlotte.

Charlotte resident Mikhal Ochoa said he has visited the PLS location a few times and hopes the armed robber is captured.

“There should be cameras in there,” he said.

Police learned that someone was hurt, but paramedics didn’t treat anyone for injuries.

Someone robbed the PLS Check Cashers on North Tryon Street at gunpoint Tuesday, police said.

A spokesperson for PLS said the company is cooperating with the police.

[WANT TO WATCH ON OUR STREAMING APPS? CLICK HERE]

No arrests have been made.

(Watch the video below: Gun found on student at north Charlotte middle school, source says)