Armed robber in stolen car leads Bonney Lake police on chase

Two people were arrested after an armed robbery and chase unfolded in Bonney Lake on Thursday morning.

At 8:50 a.m., Bonney Lake police officers were dispatched to a robbery with a handgun at a Safeway store in the 21300 block of State Route 410.

The victim and other witnesses saw the robber driving past the store and pointed out the red 1990s Honda CRV to officers.

Because probable cause was established for armed robbery, officers tried to pull the Honda over, but the driver did not stop.

A chase began in the 10400 block of 214th Avenue East and continued westbound on SR 410 until officers were able to use a PIT maneuver — or pursuit intervention technique — to stop the Honda on SR 410 near SR 167.

Two people were taken into custody.

Police said the Honda was found to have been stolen out of Tacoma.

One officer suffered a minor injury to his hand and three patrol cars had minor damage. No other injuries were reported.

Officers from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, the Sumner Police Department, the Buckley Police Department and Washington State Patrol troopers helped capture the suspects.