Armed robberies reported near Hamline University

Nov. 28—Two armed robberies occurred near Hamline University on Friday night, according to St. Paul police.

The first armed robbery occurred near the 1500 block of Englewood Avenue around 7:50 p.m. A male was approached by what appeared to be four teenagers, police said. One of the suspects had a handgun and demanded the victim's cellphone.

Thirty minutes later, officers located victims of another armed robbery near Englewood Avenue and Simpson Street, police said. The victims were going to a residence when they were approached by two males, according to police. One of the suspects fired off a round and demanded the victims' purses. One victim gave them the purse and the other didn't, police said.

The suspects were described as teenagers, one carrying a gun and the other wearing a ski mask, according to police.

No arrests have been made in either case. There is no clear connection between the two robberies, although it is possible, said St. Paul police spokesman Steve Linders.