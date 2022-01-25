Tulare County deputies are searching for the men responsible for robbing three fieldworkers near Road 158 and Ivanhoe Drive.

Three people working in a field near Visalia were robbed at gunpoint Monday afternoon, deputies announced.

The robbery was the first of two involving farmworkers Monday.

A dark-colored SUV approached the fieldworkers on Road 158 and Ivanhoe Drive, near Cutler Park just outside Visalia. Two men exited the vehicle armed with a handgun and rifle while the driver remained inside, deputies said.

The men stole the fieldworkers' wallets and cellphones before returning to the vehicle and fleeing southbound on Road 158.

There were no injuries. The suspects remain at large.

Shortly after, around 5 p.m., deputies were called to Avenue 112, between Road 200 and Road 204 in Plainview. The rural community is southeast of Visalia.

Similarly, the victim told deputies that two men approached him and demanded his wallet and cellphone. The men were armed with guns, deputies said. The suspects fled and no one was injured.

Deputies have not said if the incidents are connected.

Detectives are investigating the crimes and ask anyone with information to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Department at 1-800-808-0488, or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com or by text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.

Joshua Yeager is a reporter with the Visalia Times-Delta and a Report for America corps member. He covers Tulare County news deserts with a focus on the environment and local governments.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Armed robberies target farmworkers in Tulare County, suspects at large