Armed robbers hit two Memphis banks minutes apart
Memphis Police are investigating two armed robbery calls that happened just minutes apart in Cordova.
Memphis Police are investigating two armed robbery calls that happened just minutes apart in Cordova.
From "The Age of Innocence" to "Taxi Driver," these are Scorsese's five essential pictures.
Note to self: Test for dry rot before thrifting a pair of boots. The post What is dry rot? One woman goes viral when her vintage boots crumble after one wear. appeared first on In The Know.
Ready to have the best hair of your life?
LIV could soon welcome in notable new players, according to Phil Mickelson.
From bestselling Lululemon leggings to anti-aging skin care, these are the scores I’m adding to my cart this weekend.
It's early in the NHL season, so there are very good options in the waiver wire to help fantasy teams rest of season.
Starting today, Twitch will start suspending and banning users who doxx and swat others outside of its own platform.
If there is one thing you buy from the new Wundermost collection, make it this.
After Apple discontinued its Music Memos app favored by musicians for developing song ideas, a new startup called Tape It stepped in to fill the void with an app that leveraged AI to automatically detect the instrument and annotate the recording. Now that startup is taking the next step in its journey to improve the audio-recording process with the introduction of an automatic, studio quality noise reduction algorithm, also powered by AI, that works on any audio -- not just speech. It will also later be integrated into the company's flagship Tape It app, the company says.
Shop the best tech deals from trusted retailers on laptops, vacuums, headphones, space heaters, surge protectors and more.
One shopper raved: 'The blanket is very very soft and warm even without the heat function!'
The "hip-drop tackle" is squarely in the NFL's crosshairs as the league continues its effort to make the game safer for its players.
After driving the Toyota Sienna hybrid minivan on a long-distance road trip, we find a lot to like about the van along with a couple meaningful complaints. Plus one haiku.
Chimaev can get the hype train rolling again with a win Saturday in the co-main event of UFC 294 over ex-welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.
With the ALCS now tied 2-2, the Astros have a whole new series — and the bats and the experience to take advantage vs. the Rangers.
Foster Moreau had a tough drop late in Thursday night's game.
“We never give up,” Marte said after the Diamondbacks finally drove home the run that notched their first victory of the series.
Swift always said her 2014 hit was influenced by her own experiences.
The Big Ten Conference received notification from the NCAA that the organization is conducting an investigation into the Wolverines.
In-space manufacturing startup Varda Space Industries will land its next spacecraft in Australia as it continues working with U.S. regulators to get its first mission approved for reentry in Utah, the company announced Thursday. The U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration last month rejected Varda’s application to land its first in-space manufacturing spacecraft in the Utah desert. Varda cofounder Delian Asparouhov told TechCrunch in a recent interview that the issue is primarily due to the three parties coordinating under a reentry framework called Part 450.