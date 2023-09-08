Armed robbers invade home near Rainer View Elementary School

Police say they were called to the 5500 block of South Wallace Street near the Rainer View Elementary School after reports of a home invasion early Thursday morning.

The people living in the home told officers that five men had entered the house with handguns and demanded money from them. The suspects stole jewelry, cash, photo equipment, and personal effects.

By the time police arrived, the burglars were gone.

This crime follows a series of similar home invasions that have been happening in Washington over the past few months.



















