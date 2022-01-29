Armed robbers at large after hitting Hackettstown business

HACKETTSTOWN — Police are seeking the public's help to find two men who robbed a check-cashing office Saturday morning, forcing an employee to open a safe at gunpoint.

The robbery occurred just before 9 a.m. at Anderson Check Cashing when the two robbers entered the office and forced the employee into an area of the business where the safe is located police said.

After ordering the employee to open the safe, one robber zip-tied the employee and the other took an undisclosed amount of money from the safe. Police said only one of the robbers displayed a handgun.

When the men left, the victim was able to call police.

Police are asking residents or businesses in the area that have a surveillance system to check their video to see if the cameras may have recorded the robbers arriving or leaving the area.

They left in a tan or beige Ford Explorer with New Jersey license plates. A third person was driving the vehicle, which was last seen heading west on Route 46.

Police said one of the suspects was short, stocky and wearing a black jacket, ski mask, black BDU pants, and black boots. He also appeared to have a neatly trimmed mustache.

The other was described as tall and thin and also wearing a black ski mask. He had on black coveralls with a black hoodie. His boots had a brown upper section he was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information or surveillance video can call the Hackettstown Police Department at 908-852-3300. Anonymous tips can be made by texting 888-777 and in the message area first type “TIP HACKPD” then type the information.

