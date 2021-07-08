Armed robbers opened fire at Saginaw police during home invasion, escaped from officers

Armed robbers who had rushed into a home opened fire on Saginaw police Wednesday night when officers arrived on the scene, but no injuries were reported.

At some point, the robbers fled the home and escaped.

A search for the armed suspects continued on Thursday.

Saginaw police responded to the report of a home invasion in the 600 block of Redwing Drive.

Three armed men had entered the Saginaw home and threatened residents, according to a Saginaw police report.

When they arrived, three Saginaw police officers identified themselves and attempted to contact the suspects, police said.

One or more of the suspects then opened fire through the door. Saginaw police took cover, but they did not return fire.

Fort Worth police and deputies with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search for the three suspects who fled the home into an adjacent wooded field.