Armed robbers snatch phone from man in Bronx subway station

Two men snatched a phone out of a straphanger’s hands in a Bronx subway station, then pulled out a gun when he tried to get it back, police said Thursday.

The 24-year-old victim was in the Burke Ave. station in Williamsbridge when the robbers approached him around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday, cops said.

The men grabbed his phone and took off, but the target ran after them.

When the crooks noticed they were being chased, one of them pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim.

The strident straphanger stopped in his tracks and the men fled the station without firing the weapon.

The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi for observation.

Police on Thursday released images of the gun-toting robbers in the hopes someone may recognize them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.