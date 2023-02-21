Armed robbers strike 6 Tacoma smoke shops within a week

Tacoma police say two armed suspects have robbed six smoke shops in less than a week.

The suspects also tried to rob someone at an ATM.

Police said the suspects have worn similar clothes in all of the robberies and have been carrying a short-barreled rifle.

The Tacoma Police Department released surveillance photos of the two suspects on Monday.

The two are believed to be responsible for robberies at the following locations:

Feb. 14, 1:28 p.m. – 9300 block of South Steele Street

Feb. 16, 5:42 p.m. – 800 72 Street East (Pierce County Sheriff’s Department)

Feb. 18, 12:11 p.m. – 8800 block of Pacific Avenue

Feb. 18, 12:51 p.m. – 1100 block of 112 Street South (Pierce County Sheriff’s Department)

Feb. 20, 10:44 a.m. – 3600 block of 6 Avenue

Feb. 20, 1:16 p.m. – 4700 block of South Oakes Street

Feb. 20, 1:41 p.m. – 5000 block of South 56 Street

Police said the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about the robberies or the identity of the robbers is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).