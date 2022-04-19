Armed robbers strike Lacey pot store

Lacey police officers are investigating an armed robbery at a marijuana store that happened Monday night.

Police were called to Forbidden Cannabis in the 6300 block of Martin Way at 7:44 p.m.

Investigators said two suspects entered the store — one of them was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants with an Adidas logo, and had a definite limp.

One suspect fired a gun inside the business, but no one was hurt.

Lacey police are working with other law enforcement agencies to find the suspects.

It is not yet known if the robbery is related to a string of pot shop robberies that have occurred in King and Pierce counties.

One of two suspects wanted in the series of robberies and the murder of a Tacoma pot shop employee is still at large.

Montrell D. Hatfield, 16, is wanted for the homicide of Jordan Brown on March 19 and for at least 10 other robberies at marijuana dispensaries in Pierce and King counties. Another teen, Marshon D. Jones, 15, was arrested in Maple Valley earlier this month.

Hatfield walks with a limp, but investigators said it is too early in the investigation to know if he was involved in the Lacey robbery.

