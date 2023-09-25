Burglars target restaurants on North Side: CPD

TechCrunch

Snapchat has a new advertising partner in Microsoft for the ads it's inserting into its AI product, My AI, an AI chatbot introduced earlier this year to the wider Snapchat user base. The company in May said it would begin testing Sponsored Links in My AI -- link suggestions that are paired with the user's conversation with the AI helper. For example, if a user asked My AI where to have dinner, the chatbot could reply with a link sponsored by a local restaurant or food delivery app, Snap explained.