Armed robbery on Austin Bluffs Parkway

Jan. 24—An armed robbery involving multiple suspects occurred Monday night in the 7000 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. Colorado Springs police received a call regarding an active armed robbery taking place. Upon arriving at the scene, authorities were unable to locate any suspects, according to police.

No injuries have been reported, police said.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. This article will be updated once further information is released.