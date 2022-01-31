Armed robbery case moves to federal court

Jan. 30—The case against three men who police say robbed an armored truck at gunpoint last November on the city's west side is now moving to federal court.

Court documents filed earlier this week through the Howard County Prosecutor's Office notes that the local case against Indianapolis residents Edwin Sims, 29, Keith Martin, 41, and James Alexander III, 34, has now been dismissed and turned over to the United States Court for the Southern District of Indiana.

The Tribune reached out to the prosecutor's office Friday afternoon, and they said they also believe that the men have already been turned over to U.S. Marshals at this time.

According to federal court filings, each man is now facing a charge of bank theft, which is punishable by up to 10 years in federal prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

Those same court documents state that the three pleaded not guilty for their alleged roles in the incident, and they will have a joint pre-trial conference at 9 a.m. March 10 inside Room 307 of the United States Courthouse in downtown Indianapolis.

A jury trial is tentatively scheduled for March 28.

Their charges stem from an alleged armed robbery that occurred shortly after 2 p.m. Nov. 16, 2021, in the 2200 block of West Jefferson Street.

That's when authorities say that while an employee was working inside on the ATM machine, a man allegedly entered the armored truck and held another employee at gunpoint before fleeing with an undetermined amount of cash.

The man then reportedly fled the scene, and no injuries were reported in the incident.

Kim Dunlap can be reached at 765-860-3256 or at kim.dunlap@kokomotribune.com.