Armed robbery charge dropped against man connected to Rethlake murder

Jun. 5—A man convicted in aiding in the 2008 murder of Abby Rethlake has had a related attempted armed robbery conviction dropped after the Indiana Court of Appeals ordered a new trial.

Howard County Prosecutor Mark McCann filed in January a motion to dismiss without prejudice a Class B felony charge of attempted armed robbery against Michael Yates. Howard County Superior Court I Judge Matt Elkin granted the motion.

In the motion, McCann cites the "State's primary witness being uncooperative" as the reasoning behind the dismissal. Notably, the dismissal was with prejudice, meaning the case is not dismissed forever and can be retried in the future.

The motion to dismiss comes about six months after the Indiana Court of Appeals in May 2022 granted Yates a new trial in the case after the court ruled the jury never knew that the state's primary witness, Launden Luckett, avoided approximately 200 years of incarceration by testifying against Yates.

Yates was convicted and sentenced to 20 years on the attempted armed robbery charge in 2009 after Luckett testified that Yates was his accomplice during an armed robbery at Garden Square apartments (then called Gateway Gardens) in 2008.

During the trial, all the witnesses said they couldn't identify Yates as one of the robbers or described someone who didn't match Yates' appearance. Only one witness said she had a "feeling" it was Yates based on his hairstyle and eyes.

In order to secure Luckett's testimony against Yates, prosecutors dismissed his charges of attempted robbery and declined to act upon grand jury indictments of murder, attempted murder or conspiracy to commit murder in relation to Rethlake's death. Pending charges of auto theft and receiving stolen property were also dismissed.

Luckett faced exposure to more than 200 years imprisonment on the charges that were dismissed or not pursued. Instead, he pleaded guilty to aggravated battery and was sentenced to 15 years in prison as part of a plea bargain, which was reduced due to good behavior. Luckett was also a primary witness in the Rethlake murder trial that resulted in Jesse Harris Jr. being found guilty of the killing; Harris Jr. was sentenced to 165 years in prison.

During his testimony, Luckett informed the jury he would be serving 15 years for armed robbery, but also testified that the charge would be dismissed.

In a conference outside the presence of the jury, a discussion ensued as to whether more information should be elicited from Luckett to let the jury know the extent to which he had been incentivized to testify.

Yates' attorney told prosecutors Yates had a right for the jury to know more on the extent of Luckett's proposed plea agreement. Prosecutors responded that Luckett already testified to his 15-year sentence.

Howard County Superior Court I Judge William Menges ruled prosecutors could speak in "generalities" and there was an "implication" that Luckett was "getting much more in return for his testimony," the appeals court said in its ruling.

Ultimately, the jury learned of Luckett's 15-year plea agreement, but not the fact that other charges were being dismissed and that he was avoiding a potential prison sentence of over 200 years.

During Yates' sentencing hearing, he told Menges that his attorney didn't represent him properly and requested a different attorney for his appeal.

Yates appealed his conviction the same year, which was denied. In 2020, he filed an amended petition for post-conviction review, arguing he was denied effective legal counsel at both his trial and appeals hearing, which was also denied.

However, after Yates appealed that decision, the Indiana Court of Appeals ruled in his favor, saying the fact that the jury didn't know the extent of Luckett's plea bargain potentially made them biased against Yates.

The court said evidence "plainly supports an argument that there was misrepresentation uncorrected" by prosecutors, but Yates' counsel never brought up that issue in his appeal.

"Indeed, the Prosecutor actively argued against revealing the breadth of Luckett's incentivization, and the trial court strongly discouraged defense counsel from continued exploration," the ruling says. "The ultimate ruling was that the jury would learn of generalities, not specifics."

The appeals court said that was especially detrimental to Yates because Luckett's credibility was crucial in securing his conviction due to other witnesses' inability to identify Yates in the crime.

"Had the jury been accurately informed of Luckett's criminal exposure and the benefit he received in exchange for his testimony, Luckett's credibility could well have been undermined," the court ruled. "And his credibility was central to Yates's conviction."

The dismissal doesn't mean Yates will now be a free man.

He's currently serving a 165-year prison sentence after he was found guilty of aiding, inducing or causing murder and four other felony charges in the 2008 killing of Abby Rethlake.

Prosecutors said Yates drove Luckett and Jesse Harris Jr. to Rethlake's apartment complex, where Luckett and Harris Jr. then opened fire on the vehicle, killing Rethlake and wounding her friend. The intended target was Mark Matthews, a second passenger in Rethlake's car, but he was not injured in the shooting.

Prosecutors said the shooting was spurred by the robbery at Garden Square in which Yates was convicted for attempted armed robbery. Specifically, they suspected Matthews was among the Detroit men who were going to retaliate for the attempted armed robbery committed the night before against two other men from Detroit, according to court testimony.

In 2015, seven months after being released from prison in Indiana, Luckett was charged with first degree murder in DuPage County, Illinois, after he killed his girlfriend by stabbing her seven times following an argument. In April 2022, Luckett was sentenced to two life terms in prison after being found guilty of first degree murder.

