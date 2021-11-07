Armed robbery at Crafton Heights business probed

Nov. 7—Pittsburgh police launched an investigation in an apparent armed robbery of a Family Dollar store on Chartiers Avenue in the city's Crafton Heights neighborhood.

Police said employees told investigators that just before 10 p.m. on Saturday a mask-wearing man came up to the counter and brandished a firearm before he took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register. He fled the store on foot toward a wooded area. No one was injured.

The suspect is described as 5 foot, 11 inches with an athletic build, wearing all black clothing and carrying a Puma backpack, police said.

