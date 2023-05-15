Armed robbery crew strikes 10 times in 30 minutes in Humboldt Park, Hermosa: Police

Chicago police are searching for a crew that committed 10 armed robberies in just 30 minutes Sunday morning.

The rapid string of robberies occurred between 7:20 a.m. and 7:50 a.m. Sunday in the Hermosa and Humboldt Park neighborhoods, police said.

The four attackers drove a gray Hyundai Elantra and wore black hooded sweatshirts and black ski masks. They approached victims on the sidewalk or while parking their car, then demanded victims’ property while brandishing semi-automatic handguns, police said.

Police warned people in the area to be vigilant in a news release Sunday afternoon and encouraged anyone with information about the attackers or their car to contact the police department’s detectives bureau at 312-746-7394.

Below are the time and locations police reported for each attack: